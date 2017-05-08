× Purplestride Denver

Who: Purplestride

What: 5K run and walk

When: Sunday, June 25th, registration opens at 7 am and walk begins at 8:30 am

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to be a part this year’s Purplestride Denver 5K. Join Channel 2’s own Deborah Takahara for an eventful morning to support the fight against pancreatic cancer.

This year, the 5K run and family-friendly walk take participants on a lovely route through Washington Park. All funds raised will go to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer. Enjoy a day filled with children’s activities, music, refreshments, the ShopPurple store and more.

To register and get more info, click here.