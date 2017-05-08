New Twist in Homeowner’s Insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You probably never think about your homeowner's insurance, but Consumer Reports says you should. And not just when a disaster strikes- there are new twists to homeowner's insurance that can save you money and cover you better. To document what you own for insurance purposes, create a video. It can be as simple as using the camera on your phone. Just walk around your house and video all your important belongings, paying attention to name brands and serial numbers.

Consumer Reports says several insurers offer customers free, web-based tools to guide you through the inventory process.