Michelle Obama to headline Women’s Foundation of Colorado event in July

DENVER — Former first lady Michelle Obama will headline the 30th anniversary of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado at the Pepsi Center this summer.

She will appear July 25 in a live conversation format with WFCO president and CEO Lauren Casteel as the moderator.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., go on sale at 8 a.m. May 15 through Altitude Tickets or by calling 866-461-6556. Ticket prices range from $54.50 to $1,254.50, plus fees.

The Women’s Foundation works to promote economic opportunities for girls and women in the state through research, education, advocacy and public policy by issuing grants.