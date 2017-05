× Man jumps from Royal Gorge Bridge

A man was seen jumping off the Royal Gorge Bridge on Friday night.

KRDO News in Colorado Springs says staff called Canon City police just before 6 p.m. stating that a man had jumped off the west side of the bridge.

With the help of Fremont County Search and Rescue, the body was recovered.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.