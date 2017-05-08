Hail damages several high-end cars at Lakewood car dealerships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The strong storm that rolled through the Denver metro area on Monday made it a bad day for car dealerships.

Stevinson Lexis in Lakewood was hit hard with several of their vehicles suffering shattered windows.

But, Prestige Imports in Lakewood, which sells high-end cars like Audi's and Porches, said that every vehicle on their lot suffered some damage - many with broken windows.

Prestige Imports estimates that 250 to 300 cars were impacted. Several dozen suffered broken windows or windshields.

Some of the cars at the dealership are worth about $200,000.

Crews have been scrambling to protect #Audis and #Porsches at this Lakewood dealership. Dozens of broken windshields. 250-300 damaged cars pic.twitter.com/WMDDRRXtPc — Keagan Harsha (@Keagan_News) May 9, 2017

Hail also broke windows and windshields around Lakewood, Golden, Arvada and Thornton.

Other businesses also suffered damage, including Colorado Mills Mall, where the hail storm caused damage and flooding at several businesses inside the mall.