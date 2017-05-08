Good Samaritans helping suspected drunk driver hit by 2nd suspected drunk driver

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people who stopped to help a suspected drunk driver after a crash were hit by another driver — who is also suspected of driving drunk, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed Monday.

The crash happened just north of Boulder Sunday night, Trooper Nate Reid confirmed.

Reid said 51-year-old Emilio Clavel-Fuentes from Thornton crashed on North Foothills Highway near Violet Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

Two people who were passing by — Anthony Short, 25, and Sona Shrestha, 22 — tried to help Clavel-Fuentes, Reid confirmed.

That’s when 23-year-old Jose Hernandez-Altamira crashed into the back of Clavel-Fuentes’ car — and also hit the two good Samaritans.

Short and Shrestha were transported to Boulder Community Hospital with serious injuries, Reid said.

Clavel-Fuentes was also seriously hurt in the crash. He will be charged with DUI when he is released from the hospital, Reid confirmed.

Hernandez-Altamira was not injured and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and careless driving resulting in injury.

The crash was first reported by the Daily Camera but the details were independently confirmed by FOX31 Denver.