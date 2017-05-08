× DNA helps convict man of sexual assault victim can’t remember

DENVER — DNA evidence helped convict a man of a sexual assault the victim couldn’t remember.

Joseph Martinez, 33, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in June 2015, according to a statement released by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, the victim had several drinks at a bar on June 29. She only remembers getting up to use the restroom and then being helped onto a light rail train several hours later.

The next day, she woke up “experiencing pain and loss of blood,” prosecutors said. She went to the hospital, where a sexual assault nurse treated her and collected forensic evidence.

The Denver Police Department’s crime lab tested the DNA and found it matched Martinez.

Martinez will be sentenced on July 21.