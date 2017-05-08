Denver officer hit by car during student protest to retire

DENVER — The Denver police officer who was hit by car during a protest in December 2014 will retire later this month.

Officer John Adsit was on a bicycle protecting teenagers during a protest march on East Colfax Avenue near East High School when he was nearly killed by an out-of-control driver.

Adsit was dragged for nearly a block. He suffered a broken pelvis, broken femur, a severed artery, a collapsed lung and eye damage. Two other officers on bicycles also were hit and suffered minor injuries.

Adsit will medically retire, with his last day with the department on May 20.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver, Christopher Booker, suffered a seizure during the incident.

Booker lied about his medical condition to get a driver’s license and should not have been driving, according to the affidavit. Booker was sentenced to six years of community corrections.

Adsit underwent 18 surgeries and was able to return to work in August — 21 months after the accident.

While he was recovering, Adsit launched the nonprofit organization Adsit Strong to help injured first responders.