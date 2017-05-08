Daybreak Delights: Brunch Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us a few cocktails we can make for brunch for Mother's day.

Mothers Day Cocktails

Moscato Sorbet cocktail

What you need

1 pint raspberry sorbet

1 bottle pink moscato-well chilled

What to Do

Using a number 24 scoop, scoop a single scoop of raspberry sorbet, Into a Bordeaux red wine glass, and top with pink moscato.

Serve immediately!

Cotton candy cocktail

What you need

Cotton candy

Chardonnay moscato-well chilled

What to do

Phil champagne flute with cotton candy. Top with Chardonnay in the Moscato. Enjoy