Daybreak Delights: Brunch Cocktails

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us a few cocktails we can make for brunch for Mother's day.
Mothers Day Cocktails
Moscato Sorbet cocktail
What you need
1 pint raspberry sorbet
1 bottle pink moscato-well chilled
What to Do
Using a number 24 scoop, scoop a single scoop of raspberry sorbet, Into a Bordeaux red wine glass, and top with pink moscato.
Serve immediately!
Cotton candy cocktail
What you need
Cotton candy
Chardonnay moscato-well chilled
What to do
Phil champagne flute with cotton candy. Top with Chardonnay in the Moscato. Enjoy