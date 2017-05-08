Crews cleanup hail at Coors Field ahead of Rockies, Cubs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Severe weather across the metro area gave ground crews at Coors Field quite the mess to clean up before the Rockies take on the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs on Monday.

A strong storm brought heavy rain, wind, and hail to the Denver metro covering the field just hours before game time.

The Rockies are still planning to start the game on-time at 6:40 p.m. But, more rain is possible throughout the evening.

The hail with the strong storms caused widespread damage across the metro area damaging windows and covering highways and parking lots. It even forced the closure of Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood.