Colorado’s #1 weather killer and how to stay safe

COLORADO – Statistics since 1980 reveal that we average 3 lightning fatalities and 13 injuries per year.

If you dig deeper into the data you find it’s mostly men, in July, at 2pm, in El Paso County, on weekends. Why? That’s when thunderstorms are most likely to coincide with summer outdoor recreation.

My best advice is to go inside a solid structure when thunderstorms move in. How much time do you have? If you see lightning go inside immediately. If you hear thunder that means lightning is already present. That lightning could be moving towards you or away.

I often tell mountaineers to descend immediately if a thunderstorm moves in. If the thunderstorm moves in quickly and traps you then the best course of action is to get low, distance yourself from trees, toss away your metal hiking poles and ice axe(s), and cover your head.

Take a look at the lightning frequency map. Notice the hot spots where lightning flashes happen most often. It’s the Palmer Divide and Foothills. That’s where the atmospheric ingredients combine to generate daily thunderstorms. It’s also over densely populated areas.