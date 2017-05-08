× Colorado mom cashes in on toy craze by creating custom fidget spinners

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One Colorado mom is using a high-tech solution to cash in on the latest toy craze.

Kaira Muchow in Broomfield designs and creates custom fidget spinners using a 3D printer.

Muchow said she came up with the idea after trying to buy some for her sons and finding they were sold out.

Muchow’s spinners became a hit in their neighborhood and now she’s selling the popular toys in the Craigslist Colorado and Broomfield Colorado Buy and Sell Facebook groups.

They sell for $10 each and customers can choose their own colors, shapes and style.