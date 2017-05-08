Boulder’s repeat false alarm violators exposed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Fining City of Boulder businesses for repeatedly setting off false security alarms already seems to be working to reduce unnecessary police calls.

Prior to March 1, owners of security alarms, faced no penalty for falsely summoning police.

Only a month into the new program, which fines false alarm violators up to $450, Boulder police tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers, officers have seen a “dramatic” reduction.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers wanted to find out what, or more accurately who, forced Boulder politicians into cracking down on the wasted police resources.

Using the Colorado Open Records Act, we identified 40 businesses in Boulder, which over a two year period, created at least ten false police calls via an automatic security alarm.

The worst violator was the online customer service center for the athletic shoe and clothing company, Finish Line at 1881 9th Street.

According to police records, employees at the Finish Line falsely set off the building’s alarm system at least 47 times in two years. Boulder police policy is to send two officers to an alarm call and it’s usually dispatched as a “priority” call.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Finish Line for an explanation. Dianna Boyce, Senior Director of Corporate Communications sent a statement:

“We continuously work to educate our employees on safety and our surroundings including the activation and deactivation of our building alarm security system. We also work diligently with the alarm company to ensure we have the latest technology and up-to-date procedural information. We are a proud member of the Boulder community and value our public safety officials and their time as well as how they serve us.”

Of the 4,915 alarm calls in Boulder over the past two years, only 10 were real. That’s a rate of 99.79% false.

The thousands of unnecessary burglar alarms in Boulder cost the offending businesses nothing at all. Taxpayers on the other hand lost an estimated 300-thousand dollars in wasted police time.

Records show two Wells Fargo banks in Boulder racked up 42 false alarm calls. Police went to the branch at 3307 30th Street 25 times without reason over two years, while responding 17 more times to false alarms at the 1242 Pearl Street location.

Spokesperson Cristie Drumm sent a statement responding to our inquiry which said:

“We’ve reviewed the alarms over the past year and determined that the majority were due to errors by team members in disarming our system. We've reviewed procedures with our team to limit unnecessary alarms in the future. ”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers list of repeat offenders also included:

26 false alarms: Café Rio, 2580 Arapahoe Avenue

25 false alarms: Old Chicago Restaurant, 1102 Pearl Street

25 false alarms: Valley Dodge, 3200 28 th Street

Street 21 false alarms: Headz Up, 4461 Broadway

21 false alarms: Athleta, 1133 Pearl Street

19 false alarms: Office Depot, 1905 28 th Street

Street 17 false alarms: El Dorado Wall Company, 1835 38 th Street

Street 17 false alarms: Sunflower Bank, 1738 Pearl Street

14 false alarms: Chatauqua Dining Hall, 98 Clematis

14 false alarms: Kappa Gamma Sorority, 1134 University Avenue

14 false alarms: Sun Deli, 2299 Pearl Street

The manager of clothier Athleta on Pearl Street, which rang up 21 false alarms, at first told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she couldn’t answer our questions. “Jenny” told Halsne, “Actually. I`m sorry we can`t. We have to have all our media go through corporate, so unfortunately we can`t.” Halsne replied, “Is there a corporate number I can call?”, but the manager declined to provide one, “Unfortunately. There’s not unfortunately.” Halsne pressed, “Corporate can`t answer why this store`s alarm keep going off,” to which the manger replied, “It`s the motion sensor for our back door. The leaves fly underneath it.”

Boulder Police Sergeant Melissa Carey tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers wasted tax money and police resources are concerning, but for officers, there is a more serious matter which repeated false alarms cause: Rolling up on a potential active burglary scene, but thinking it’s another false call.

“That’s kind of the problem,” Sgt. Carey told a FOX crew riding along in her patrol car. “You can’t ever get complacent in this job, so you have to treat every one like it’s legitimate, so we do, but I’m sure there are some officers who think ‘Oh, it’s just X-Y-Z place again.’ But really you can’t just pretend it’s going to be fake, because it could be that time it’s a real alarm, which is why we send two officers to these kinds of things, you just don’t know for sure.”

Employees at the Mountain Sun Pub messed up the alarm system at least 16 times in two years. The manager told the FOX31 Problem Solvers he received a letter from the City informing the business about the new fine structure for false alarms. He admitted there had been a problem, but vowed to address it with his workers.

“Yeah. It's usually an employee going into an office where they`re an alarm set and (I’m) not there and they don`t have the code and can`t un-set it,” Justin told Halsne. “We’re very small and hold a lot of product in areas where we have alarms, so we’ll just have to go up there ourselves and unlocking the doors.”

The Lazy Dog Pub recorded 16 false alarms. A representative, who answered the back door of the bar, said he was aware the business had racked a number of security alarm mistakes. Gabrielle was surprised to learn about the new fines, which would cost the owners up to $450 for the first four. According to the new ordinance, police could stop responding to alarms after a fifth false call annually.

“Wow! That`s really something,” Gabrielle told Halsne. “I didn`t know that was going to happen. First time I heard about this. It’s not going to be me that’s getting fined. I’m pretty sure the owner is not going to be happy getting fined all the time, so most definitely the owner needs to do something about it. Training – that’d be the way to go.”

Sgt. Carey said that is the reaction the city was hoping for.

“There was no incentive for them to fix their alarm system so now with the new policy, they have some incentive, some financial incentive to get it taken care of,” Carey said.