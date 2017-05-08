Anadarko donations to Colorado politicians in spotlight ahead of key vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado General Assembly is expected to advance legislation Monday to the State Senate in response to a deadly Firestone home explosion linked to the oil and gas industry.

The cause was determined last week to be a cut flowline near the home.

The measure, as proposed by Rep. Mike Foote and Rep. Steve Lebsock, would require the oil and gas industry to map all flowlines and pipelines in the state and making that information public.

However sources are skeptical Republicans in the State Senate will pass the bill after the Colorado Oil and Gas Association came out against it.

The Problem Solvers as a result wanted to take a closer look at the influence the oil and gas industry has on Colorado politicians.

Our team analyzed donations from Anadarko, the company at the center of the Firestone tragedy, specifically.

According to the data compiled by the Secretary of State's office, Anadarko's political operation contributed $104,475 to conservative politicians and PACs in 2016. That number is compared to $24,900 to Democratic groups.

Anadarko has also been active donating to groups that oppose local and state ballot measures restricting drilling.

One group alone has received over $5.5 million dollars from Anadarko -- Protecting Colorado's Environment, Economy, and Energy Independence.

Rep. Foote, the bill sponsor, acknowledge the impact of the oil and gas industry.

"It's been clear for years that if you are a Republican and you vote against the oil and gas industry that's not a good idea," Foote said.

"We have long supported community events, charitable causes and candidates for elective office from both parties in Colorado, and we openly share our political contributions on our website," Anadarko said in a statement. "Our primary focus today is working to meet the Governor’s directive to inspect all wells sites and flowlines to help ensure the safety of the communities where we operate."