Air Force Academy cadet who died in skydiving accident identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The cadet who died in a skydiving accident on Sunday has been identified by the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Cadet 1st Class Kaleb Estes from Cadet Squadron 39 died in a commercial skydiving accident near Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs, Air Force officials said Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kaleb Estes and our thoughts are with his friends, classmates and loved ones,” Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson said in a statement released Monday. “We are ready to support Cadet Estes’ family as well as his USAFA family through this difficult time.”

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.