19 wanted sex offenders arrested in Denver metro area in 4 days

DENVER — In a four-day sweep dubbed “Operation Spring Cleanup,” law enforcement agents arrested 19 wanted sex offenders in the Denver metro area.

Officials said dozens of local, state and federal officers were involved in the sweep, which took place May 4-7.

“The efforts of the 50 law enforcement personnel who worked tirelessly to identify and locate sex offenders who have failed to register in this operation shows the commitment of our teams to help safeguard our communities,” CBI Director Mike Rankin said in a statement released Sunday.

Investigators said they made several significant arrests, including that of Linc Blair. Blair has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for attempted sex assault on a child and resisting arrest, officials stated.

Investigators said the operation also led to new leads on other wanted fugitives from the CBI’s Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the Lakewood, Thornton and Westminster police departments were all involved in the operation.

This is the first large-scale, multi-jurisdictional operation coordinated by the US Marshals Service and the CBI to locate wanted sex offenders this year, but officials said similar operations are planned in the near future.