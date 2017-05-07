Woman says professional dog walker lost her dog while out on walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A dog owner continues to frantically search for her dog, more than a week after she says a professional dog walker lost her dog while out on a walk.

Jennifer Tyson hired a dog walker from Wag! to take her Yorkiepoo Lulu on a walk last Saturday while she was away for a birthday party.

Around 9:30, she got a call from the company telling her the dog walker lost Lulu while he was walking her.

"At that point they didn't give me much detail. I hopped in the car, drove as quickly as I could down here," said Tyson. "By the time I got down here, there was no sign of the dog walker and I pretty much just ran through the park [alone], all across Platte Street bridge looking for her," said Tyson.

Tyson said she was informed by Wag! that the walker had taken Lulu out of her harness, he put the dog between his legs, and the dog ran. She said she doesn't know why he took her out of her harness, given leashes are required in the area and she had specific instructions in Lulu's file to keep her on a leash at all times.

"It's the worst feeling. Never thought I would be in this position," said Tyson. "She's my kid. She's my child. She's my everything."

Tyson, her friends and family have hung more than 1,000 flyers with Lulu's photo and information. She's spent 15 hours of each day canvassing the area, looking at shelters and sending out pet amber alerts through different online services.

"Honestly I haven't been sleeping," said Tyson.

While she's been pounding the pavement, she said she's been frustrated with Wag!'s response.

"They do the average text message, phone call, but as far as feet on the street, and helping search and that kind of thing, it's pretty much been myself and my family," said Tyson.

Tyson used Wag! frequently before this incident.

"It's kind of like the Uber for dogs. It's on an app. They are bonded and insured. They advertise everywhere," said Tyson.

A spokesperson for Wag! sent this statement in response to Tyson's frustrations.

"It is Wag's absolute priority to do everything in our power to find Lulu. We have been working around the clock, every day, to bring her home. Wag! Walkers have been helping to search for Lulu. We have notified nearby Wag! Walkers daily to assist with the search, as well as offered a $1000 reward. We have posted hundreds of flyers, hiring additional help to assist with this and our other efforts. We have done thorough online searches and have reached out to numerous pet facilities in the area. We have used MyLostPetAlert, Paweboost, Craigslist, and PetHarbor. Over 50 rescues, shelters, and vets are aware and have a photo of Lulu. We are working with walkers daily to coordinate the search and the canvassing of flyers. We are going to continue with this process as it is our top priority to locate Lulu. As well, we have worked closely with Lulu's owner, keeping her updated about our efforts."

Tyson has upped the reward with her own money and is now offering $2,000 for anyone who can bring the dog home. She said she won't get anyone in trouble or ask questions so long as they bring Lulu back.

The dog was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Commons Park near downtown.