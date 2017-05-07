Ticket holders furious after lantern festival is postponed…again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYERS, Colo. – Colorado ticket holders are furious after a lantern festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend was postponed.

According to the website, “The Lights Fest is an experience where thousands of friends and families gather to listen to live music, fill up on food trucks and light up life by sharing personal wishes, dreams and goals.”

Participants light paper lanterns on fire and launch them into the sky.

“It creates a surreal ambiance, where time slows down as your single flame rises with thousands of others,” the website says.

The Lights Fest Denver was scheduled for Saturday May 6th at Colorado Motor Sports Park in Byers.

On Tuesday May 2, the organizers posted on Facebook that they needed to reschedule due to a burn ban in Arapahoe County.

“Recently, there was an Open Fire Burning Ban that went into effect in Arapahoe County and this prevents us from lighting the lanterns on May 6th,” part of the post said.

However, the Problem Solvers received a media release from Arapahoe County at 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday May 2, stating the fire restrictions had been lifted.

An email was also sent out, but dozens of ticket holders claim they never got it.

“There is not enough time for us to get our parking teams, event managers, fire crew, entertainment, and food vendors back in place for this weekend after just cancelling their travel and plans for the week,” it said.

“Hundreds of people showed up with no warning that it was ‘rescheduled to May 20th due to a fire ban’,” a Problem Solvers viewer wrote in an email.

“I feel taken advantage of money-wise and I think it sucks,” another ticket holder, Bailey Smith, who drove in from Grand Junction told the Problem Solvers.

“I think it’s a joke. I think it’s a fast way to screw people over and to manipulate nice people.”

The company behind The Lights Fest, Viive Events, LLC has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau and numerous complaints from ticket holder across the country alleging they postpone events indefinitely.

“Oh, we can’t do it this day. Then it’s this day. Then it’s this day and this day but it’s really just never. They just want to scam you for your money,” Smith said.

She paid $107 for her tickets and now wants a full refund. She says her requests have gone unanswered.

“Nobody is getting a refund is what I’ve heard,” she said.

Some ticket holders have told the Problem Solvers Colorado's event has been rescheduled three times since its original date in October.

The Problem Solvers reached out to both the event company and the facility in Byers, but the messages have gone unanswered.