‘The Big One’: 16 NASCAR drivers involved in crash at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Both Martin Truex, Jr. and Erik Jones were involved in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway that’s being dubbed “The Big One.”

A total of 16 drivers were involved in the wreck at the GEICO 500, including Chase Elliott, driver of the #24 Hooters Chevrolet, AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet, Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Circle K Toyota, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, and Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford.

Furniture Row Racing tweeted photos of the damage to the 77 and 78 Camrys.

Inspecting the damage to the @BassProShops 78 best we can while the race is red flagged. #NASCAR #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/Fe7pi0V7rc — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) May 7, 2017

Unfortunately, the wreck took Truex and Jones out of the race.

"Too big of an oil leak" for the 78 to come back out says @MartinTruex_Jr "We got some good stage points today, so that’s a bonus." #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RAW9z7erYH — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) May 7, 2017

“We ended up busting a radiator in that whole mess. I wish we could have tried to contend for a win,” FRR quoted Jones as saying.

In the end, it was Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. who crossed the finish line first.

“It was awesome to get my first win here in ‘Dega,” Stenhouse said after the race.