SWAT teams serve 10 search warrants in Boulder and Weld counties Sunday

LONGMONT, Colo. — SWAT teams from at least seven different agencies served 10 search warrants in Longmont, Mead, Fort Lupton, and Evans and in unincorporated Boulder and Weld Counties Sunday.

“The Longmont Police Special Enforcement Unit has led an investigation into narcotics cases for several weeks,” police said in a statement released Sunday.

“SWAT teams were utilized for the service of the search warrants due to the known and suspected dangers of the suspects involved in this investigation,” police stated.

No one was hurt during the execution of the search warrants.

Police did not say how many people had been arrested.

The names of those arrested will be released at a later date, police said.

It’s not clear whether investigators are still seeking additional people.

“This investigation will continue throughout Sunday afternoon and evening,” officials stated.