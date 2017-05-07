Slight risk of more severe storms on Monday as wet pattern continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — More severe storms are possible in the afternoon on Monday across the Front Range.

Monday morning will be calm with partly cloudy skies across the Front Range. But, as we heat temperatures up to the 70s in the early afternoon we will start to see scattered showers and storms.

Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and some of our eastern plains are under a slight risk for severe storms. The main threats will be strong wind, hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

Denver is included in the slight risk for severe storms tomorrow. The main threats are strong winds & hail #cowx pic.twitter.com/Vl3tg9aCZn — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 8, 2017

Storms will continue on and off through the evening before dying down after midnight.

The wet pattern continues with rain chances through Thursday this week.

Monday and Tuesday will bring scattered storms. Wednesday and Thursday will bring more widespread rain and cloud cover.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday around the Denver metro. Drier weather will move in Friday.

With more storms on the way tomorrow, here are a few lightning safety tips to keep in mind #cowx pic.twitter.com/4vGj2Kwa0g — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 8, 2017

The mountains will also continue to see a wet pattern with scattered storms and showers in the forecast for the next several days. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and cool to the 50s be mid-week.

