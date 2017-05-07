Opiod addiction hits close to home for Colorado lawmaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's General Assembly concludes this week and for one Colorado state representative, opioid addiction hit close to home.

Brittany Petersen (D) is like so many Coloradoans with loved ones battling addiction. Her mother, for 29 years, relied on opioid medication and in recent years turned to heroin

"She found a doctor that would give her the medication that she wanted..over time became incredibly addicted and 29 years later still has not come back," Petersen said. "The thing she dreads most is not death its withdrawl."

The difference between Petersen and many other suffering family members- she is a member of the state house. She's in a position to change laws and she's been an advocate against overprescribing

"I inherently hate pain pills I wont even take Tylenol," Petersen said. "I think the question we have to answer is are we going to provide a pathway to recovery."

Petersen says this year the most significant change lawmakers made setting up a select committee. It will examine the cause of addiction and possible solutions.

"It's not a political thing it`s a deep need that needs be addressed," Petersen said.

Senators Kevin Lundberg and Cheri Jahn told the FOX31 Problem Solvers this issuing is transcending politics. Lundberg is a conservative republican, Jahn a staunch democrat they have teemed up to create a research center at the University of Colorado to study addiction utilizing one million dollars from marijuana revenue

They hope the private sector will kick in more

So as the general assembly's session concludes this week, heroin in Colorado is top of mind.

Petersen says there is much more to do hoping those with financial interests, like pharmaceutical companies, get out of the way so more change takes place.