Did you get your new property assessment? Add it to our map

Nicki Minaj offers to pay tuition, expenses for fans on Twitter

Posted 4:05 pm, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07PM, May 7, 2017

Performer Nicki Minaj made some struggling students very happy this weekend when she offered to help pay for college-related expenses.

Minaj responded to multiple tweets, promising to send money to students with a 4.0 grade point average.

She also replied to a fan who asked, “what about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?”

Minaj even offered to help graduates still stuck with student debt.

“I’m going to study production in audiovisual media and I need a professional camera can you help me?” one fan asked.

Minaj responded to at least 18 requests for help, saying she’d pick up the bill if they’d send her a direct message with their banking information.

After receiving countless messages, Minaj signed off for the night, but said she’d do it again in a few months.