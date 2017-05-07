Nicki Minaj offers to pay tuition, expenses for fans on Twitter

Performer Nicki Minaj made some struggling students very happy this weekend when she offered to help pay for college-related expenses.
Minaj responded to multiple tweets, promising to send money to students with a 4.0 grade point average.
She also replied to a fan who asked, “what about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?”
Minaj even offered to help graduates still stuck with student debt.
“I’m going to study production in audiovisual media and I need a professional camera can you help me?” one fan asked.
Minaj responded to at least 18 requests for help, saying she’d pick up the bill if they’d send her a direct message with their banking information.
After receiving countless messages, Minaj signed off for the night, but said she’d do it again in a few months.