Nicki Minaj offers to pay tuition, expenses for fans on Twitter

Performer Nicki Minaj made some struggling students very happy this weekend when she offered to help pay for college-related expenses.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj responded to multiple tweets, promising to send money to students with a 4.0 grade point average.

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

She also replied to a fan who asked, “what about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?”

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj even offered to help graduates still stuck with student debt.

How much u owe? https://t.co/N87rec4KY0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

“I’m going to study production in audiovisual media and I need a professional camera can you help me?” one fan asked.

Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj responded to at least 18 requests for help, saying she’d pick up the bill if they’d send her a direct message with their banking information.

After receiving countless messages, Minaj signed off for the night, but said she’d do it again in a few months.