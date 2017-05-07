Man dies after fight in Loveland Saturday night

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man died after being involved in an altercation with another man in Loveland Saturday night.

According to a statement released by the Loveland Police Department, two men got into a fight at a home on Butternut Drive a little before 9:30 p.m.

The caller said a 44-year-old man from California had assaulted a 26-year-old Loveland man and that the Loveland man was restraining the other man until police could get there.

When officers arrived, they found the older man was unconscious and not breathing.

Police officers performed CPR until EMS arrived, department officials stated.

The man was transported to the hospital but doctors couldn’t save him.

Police said everyone involved is cooperating with investigators and, at this time, no one has been arrested.

“Detectives continue to investigate and when all information is obtained, they will present the case to the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office,” officials stated.

They say the men knew each other and there is no threat to the public.