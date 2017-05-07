Storms knock down trees, snap power lines in metro area Sunday

DENVER — Powerful storms moved through the metro area Sunday afternoon, knocking down trees and snapping power lines in the metro area Sunday.
A large tree snapped near the base of the truck and fell onto two homes in Denver Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Denver Fire Department said crews are working to remove the tree from the roof of the home at 2316 Dexter Street and are assessing for structural damage to both houses.
In Aurora, fallen trees hit power lines, causing potentially dangerous situations.
There was heavy rain, thunder and lightning and strong winds across the metro area Sunday afternoon.
The storms were moving northeast at 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.