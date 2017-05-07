Storms knock down trees, snap power lines in metro area Sunday

DENVER — Powerful storms moved through the metro area Sunday afternoon, knocking down trees and snapping power lines in the metro area Sunday.

A large tree snapped near the base of the truck and fell onto two homes in Denver Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

2316 Dexter, large tree fell on 2 houses, Rescue 1 eliminating hazard, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/pF4GAwGRcd — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 7, 2017

Denver Fire Department said crews are working to remove the tree from the roof of the home at 2316 Dexter Street and are assessing for structural damage to both houses.

In Aurora, fallen trees hit power lines, causing potentially dangerous situations.

B safe @AuroraGov storms moved through today knocking trees & power lines down- treat all power lines as DANGEROUS #cowx #aurorafire pic.twitter.com/MNRzqCWPWP — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 7, 2017

There was heavy rain, thunder and lightning and strong winds across the metro area Sunday afternoon.

There are gusts over 50mph in Broomfield and at DIA right now from the storms #cowx pic.twitter.com/6DhEsUsqEm — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 7, 2017

The storms were moving northeast at 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Scattered showers/storms with brief heavy rain, small hail & gusts to 50 mph will move northeast across northeast Colorado thru 6 pm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Vlyf9YZOkE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 7, 2017