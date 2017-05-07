× Hundreds join Walk for Israel and Celebrate Family Festival in Denver

DENVER — Hundreds of people joined the Walk for Israel and Celebrate Family Festival in Denver Sunday.

The walk kicked off at South High School at 9:30 a.m.

Many participants dressed in blue and white and carried Israel’s flag.

The Celebrate Family Festival began at 10 a.m. at South High School and included food, retail vendors and activities for families.

The event was organized by JEWISHcolorado and JCC Denver.

Organizers said the walk and celebration are designed to bring community members together to show their support for Israel and to celebrate family and community.