Honor Flight Northern Colorado: Veterans take off to see memorials in Washington, D.C.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Law enforcement officers, Colorado Patriot Guard Riders, veterans and supporters helped escort more than 120 veterans participating in Honor Flight Northern Colorado.

Buses picked up 123 veterans at the Embassy Suites in Loveland and the motorcade escorted them to Denver International Airport Sunday morning.

We're getting ready to help escort veterans to DIA as part of the Honor Flight! pic.twitter.com/jeYv1yoG4d — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) May 7, 2017

This is the 18th trip organized by Honor Flight Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado Honor Flight 2017 is on the road! Thank you, veterans! pic.twitter.com/fobRVTnMxg — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) May 7, 2017

Supporters gathered on overpasses and along the side of the road along the route to wave flags and cheer the veterans and their motorcade.

Quite a showing along I-25 for Colorado Honor Flight! Vets just turned off C470 to airport. @ColoradoDOT Heavy traffic from @LarimerCounty pic.twitter.com/i9mkENPRnj — Stephani Schupbach (@saschup) May 7, 2017

The veterans will fly to Baltimore and stay at the Baltimore Hilton Hotel.

On Monday, they’ll buses to Washington, D.C. to visit the WWII Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

All the veterans’ expenses are paid, through donations to the Honor Flight Northern Colorado.

Every flight is made up of 120 veterans and 60 or more guardians, according to the group’s website.