For What it’s Worth: Face peels, the draft and one month in

I was recently prescribed a chemical face peel, an experience I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy… well, OK, maybe my worst.

Would someone please explain to me why the process of correcting sun damage to your skin is, essentially, done in the same manner which damaged it in the first place — by burning it off. I might have chuckled at the irony if I hadn’t been so busy lathering on aloe vera and hiding my face from young children and pets.

The ‘recovery’ was so bad that, at one point, my wife said I looked ‘hideous’ — of course, she offered the assessment in a loving way, adding that there was no amount of makeup that could have possibly hidden such a mess.

Is there a draft in here?

The NFL may be four months from kicking off again, but it dominated three days of the news cycle last weekend, even while the NBA and NHL Playoffs were going on. Personally, I think the draft is overkill, but that’s why I’m not a marketer. The way the NFL stays relevant throughout the year is as unique as it is impressive, and it’s developed a cottage industry of self-important ‘draftniks’ who get to tell us all about why six or seven rookie picks in April can make all the difference in December.

It’s not that a draft isn’t important, it’s just not always so immediate. Most drafts need two years before they can be judged, instead of two minutes after the last pick. Still, we love to grade and rate each class, comparing and contrasting them to others around the NFL, but the basis of comparison must remain fluid.

For instance: By most measures, the Denver Broncos had a better draft last year than the Kansas City Chiefs. All seven of the Broncos picks made the club’s roster and five of them played meaningful minutes — the Chiefs, really, had just one impactful rookie — a fifth rounder named Tyreek Hill. Simply put, the Chiefs don’t win the division without Hill — so who had the better draft? The answer, right now, is clear — but it could change in time.

Having said that…

The Broncos addressed need at left tackle and, after a season in which they barely had anyone who could field a punt, drafted three speedsters with return experience. Throw in a pass rusher, running back and an intriguing ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ at quarterback with the last pick and…we’ll see.

One down, five to go

If a month ago I told you the Rockies would be without Chad Bettis, that Jon Gray had thrown only 12 innings and that Tyler Chatwood and Tyler Anderson had combined for an ERA north of 6.20 — you’d be wondering if the season was already over. You certainly wouldn’t expect them to be leading the NL West by a half a game — but that’s what new leadership, two surprisingly salty rookies and a masterfully rebuilt bullpen can do for you.

The Rockies model isn’t sustainable unless they start getting some consistent starts from their ‘veteran’ arms, but this is an incredibly fun team to watch. Bud Black is a compelling leader and, so far, he’s had had his finger squarely on the pulse of his team. Here’s hoping they stay in it—there’s nothing like a good baseball team to tie a city together over the summer.