Denver police investigating death near Sloan’s Lake

DENVER — Police are conducting a death investigation near Sloan’s Lake. The Melrose Inspirational Garden was blocked off with police tape Sunday. That’s near Meade Street and West 19th Avenue.

Investigator say a person who was walking in the area reported finding the deceased man.

Police said there are no obvious signs of trauma on the man’s body but they are treating it as a homicide investigation for now, to preserve the evidence.

Investigators were still waiting for the coroner to arrive at 12:30 p.m.

