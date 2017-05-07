Army veteran pulled over by police for surprise pregnancy announcement

HURST, Texas — A heartwarming video of a U.S. Army veteran being surprised by police officers that his wife is pregnant is quickly going viral.

In the video, Jarred and Nikki Wright are pulled over by the Hurst Police Department who tells them they were stopped for driving with a child, but without a child seat in the back.

Jarred told the officer that he doesn’t have a child, but the officer asks, “Are you sure?”

“We do have a child in the car with no car seat!” Nikki tells Jarred as she holds a positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t have my wallet or license on me, so all I’m thinking about is how much this ticket is gonna cost me,” Jarred told BuzzFeed. “Then she hit me with the surprise and I was relieved. I was ecstatic and I went into complete shock. I felt elated.”

Jarred served a tour in Afghanistan and has been battling PTSD and anxiety since returning. During one episode last year, he called a crisis hotline and four Hurst police officers showed up and helped talk him down.

Nikki received the news that she was pregnant while Jarred was in the hospital last month. Knowing that he needed some happiness, she contacted the officer who helped calm Jarred down for the big surprise.

“I felt honored, for one, that she would even allow me to be part of it, because that’s a huge moment in anyone’s life,” Officer Todd Colichia told BuzzFeed.

The video was made in April, but started making the rounds on the internet this weekend.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve