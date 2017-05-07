Animal Control warns of several rabid skunks found around Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Animal Control wants anyone who is spending time outdoors to beware of rabid animals in the city.

Colorado has seen 37 cases so far of wildlife infected with rabies this year.

The latest in Denver, where Animal Control encountered four skunks sickened with the deadly virus. Jefferson County has had the most infected skunks with 15, followed by Elbert, Arapahoe and Denver Counties--each with four.

Denver Animal Control came across one in the neighborhood near the 850 block of Knox Court.

But we're just a few blocks away from where a family encountered another sick skunk in the 1300 block of Zenobia Street on Wednesday.

And now one woman worries she may have been exposed to the deadly disease.

Isiah Trujillo has his eye on the ball. While his mother, Cleo Roll, has her eye on him.

"He was helping me chase the skunk around and get him in the box,” Roll said. She’s also worried about her health.

"Scared. Because I didn't know about the rabies. I forgot about rabies. Now, I have to get rabies shots," she says.

Cleo and her mother, Yvonne Roll, encountered a skunk in their front yard Wednesday afternoon and pulled out their cameras.

"She was wobbly, like she was going to fall," says Cleo.

So, she followed her into a neighbor's yard, while a friend called Animal Control.

"We got a box from the neighbors and put her in the box. We brought her home. Next thing Animal Control was here instantly," says Yvonne.

Animal Control asked the family if they had contact with the animal.

"I got to pet her, touch her, pet her. But they said it's in the saliva. I don't think I got any saliva on me," says Cleo.

But they advised her to get the rabies vaccine--just in case.

"They came to my door. They told me she was positive for rabies," says Cleo.

Rabies is a serious threat to humans and animals---and is almost always deadly without medical intervention.

"I heard they found one around the block," says Cleo.

Denver confirms it encountered three other skunks in surrounding neighborhoods the past month: besides on Zenobia and Knox Ct., Animal Control found infected skunks in the 4800 block of Meade Street and the 2400 block of West 26th Avenue.

"Now I'm worried about the squirrels. They eat the same food in the back," Yvonne said.

She and her daughter admit to feeding the wild animals.

"Beautiful, beautiful animals. But they are very dangerous," says Yvonne.

But say they now know better.

Their risk is a big as the stink they create.

"I'm not feeding them no more. I'm going to stay away from them, call Animal Control," says Cleo.

Signs a wild animal might be rabid include: the animal staggers when it walks or appears weak.

It shows aggression, confusion or a lack of fear around people.

Or, you see it during the day. Normally, nocturnal animals like skunks, foxes and bats are active at night.

And to protect your family: don't feed or touch wild animals; feed your pet indoors; tightly close garbage cans and keep your pet’s vaccinations up to date.

To help with that, the city of Denver offers $15 rabies vaccinations on weekends from 9-11 a.m.