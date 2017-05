DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 37-year-old woman and a horse have died after being struck by lightning Sunday afternoon in Douglas County.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured in the incident on Rainbow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 Denver. The teen was rushed to the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene now working to confirm more information.

Scene of fatal lightning strike just SW of Sedalia. 1 person and 1 horse were killed. Teen is injured. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/CarsWxTray — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) May 7, 2017

Neighbor: People who live here enjoy riding their horses. Lightning was strong enough to kill an adult person & horse, according to deputies pic.twitter.com/4csjogS7bn — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) May 7, 2017

This is a developing situation. Refresh this page for updates.