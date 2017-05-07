’13 Reasons Why’ coming back for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has announced it will continue a popular and controversial series about the suicide of a high school student named Hannah Baker.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

In “13 Reasons Why,” Baker leaves 13 audio recordings — each one addressed to a person who she feels played a role in her decision to end her own life.

Some mental health experts said the show could pose health risks for certain young people, such as those who have suicidal thoughts.

In April, Denver Public Schools released a letter to parents to address concerns over the series.

On Sunday, multiple sources reported that Netflix has greenlighted a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “season two ‘picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.'”

The series will reportedly return in 2018 with another 13 hour-long episodes, starring Brian Yorkey. It’s not clear whether Langford will return for season two.