Woman struck by lightning at park in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman was hit by lightning while she watched a little league baseball game in Highlands Ranch Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Littleton Fire Rescue said she was sitting under a tent at Falcon Park when lightning struck at about 4:20 p.m. That’s at South University Boulevard and East Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

