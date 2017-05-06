Woman struck by lightning at park in Highlands Ranch
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman was hit by lightning while she watched a little league baseball game in Highlands Ranch Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson with Littleton Fire Rescue said she was sitting under a tent at Falcon Park when lightning struck at about 4:20 p.m. That’s at South University Boulevard and East Wildcat Reserve Parkway.
The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.
