Video shows bus aide hitting autistic child

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Kayle Rushing, 6, has autism. Seeing a school bus aide strike her enrages her parents. Kayle’s father obtained the video and expressed his frustration.

“My blood boils. I think about it and it just makes me mad. She shouldn’t have to go through that,” he said.

“She’s nonverbal. She can’t come back and be like, Dad, this lady hit me, not just once, she hit me twice,” added Rushing.

Kayle’s parents say they found out about the incident when the superintendent of New Lenox School District 122 called them and showed them the video earlier this week.

The district’s superintendent emphasized that the bus aide is not a district employee and instead works for the district’s bus contractor, which is Lincoln Way Special Education District 843 in Frankfort.

The executive director would only say, “I cannot provide a specific comment at this time. There is an ongoing investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred on a student school bus.”

Kayle’s parents said the physical contact had an impact on her as she was “acting weird for the next couple of days.”

They emphasize the special challenges that some autistic children may face.

“When she’s having that meltdown, she needs that space. She needs her space and be able to come down and be able to mellow it out herself. And she does it,” said Rushing.

Police say they’re still analyzing the video and conducting interviews.