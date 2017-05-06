Supporters offer updates on condition of teen injured in Parker store crash

PARKER, Colo. — The family of a teenager injured when a vehicle crashed into a store in Parker last Saturday, is keeping family and friends up to date on Rylie Guentensberger’s condition.

Guentensberger suffered severe injuries when the car drove into the store and was rushed to Children’s Hospital.

Officials said a vehicle traveled front to back through the RNK Running and Walking store at 13019 S. Parker Road about 3 p.m.

Store owner Jim Browning said the vehicle sped into the parking lot, jumped a median, hit the store manager’s vehicle, jumped another median and then ran through the store.

Seven people were injured in the crash and investigators say the driver may have experienced a medical incident that possibly caused the crash.

Guentensberger’s mother was in the store at the time of the crash said the family is “grateful for the outpouring of love and offers of support from the public.

A rally was held Monday at Aspen View Academy to support Rylie and her family.

The latest post on the Rally for Rylie Facebook page says that the teen’s condition has been “fairly uneventful.”

Contributors to the Rally for Rylie Facebook page say they will continue to offer updates about the injured teenager’s condition.