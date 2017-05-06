Starbucks sued over Unicorn Frappucino

NEW YORK — A New York City cafe is suing Starbucks over the Unicorn Frappucino to the tune of $10 million.

The End Brooklyn Cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink.

The shop says it started selling its “Unicorn Latte” in December and has had a trademark pending.

Starbucks released its Unicorn Frappuccino drink for a limited run in April.

A spokesperson for Starbucks says the lawsuit has no merit and that the Unicorn Frappuccino drink was inspired by unicorn-themed trends on social media.