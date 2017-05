× Standoff blocks Estes Park neighborhood for more than 24 hours

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man has been involved in a standoff with police for more than 24 hours in Estes Park.

Police asked people who live near the scene in the Carriage Hills neighborhood on Larkspur Avenue to either leave the area or stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.

Police said the man is the only person inside the residence.