× Report: Denver Post considers move from downtown to Adams County

DENVER — The Denver Post might relocate its main news and advertising departments from downtown Denver to a facility in Adams County.

The newspaper reported information about the possible move which came out during a court hearing related to the paper’s lawsuit against three former advertising employees.

“We are seriously considering such a move as part of our budget process,” Post President and CEO Mac Tully said in a note to the staff. He also said a final decision has not been made.

The building the Post owns on Washington Street in Adams County houses the printing plant and offices for several other departments.

The paper’s news and advertising operations currently occupy rented space in a building at Colfax and Broadway.