Report: Amazon working to open distribution center in Boulder

DENVER — Amazon could be opening a new distribution center and office in Boulder soon.

The Daily Camera reported the online retail giant filed a $1 million permit with the city for work on the center. The company is already hiring people to fill 1,000 jobs at the new facility.

The company is moving into existing warehouse space on Frontier Avenue. It’s smaller than the 1 million square-foot center Amazon has in Aurora.

The Boulder facility is expected to be up and running by late summer.