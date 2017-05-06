Motorcycle ride raises money for scholarships for Hispanics in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Hundreds of motorcycle riders took advantage of the great weather Saturday to get together and raise money for the Latin American Educational Foundation.

The Chicano Pride Ride started Saturday morning at Avalanche Harley Davidson on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. The riders cruised through Denver's neighborhoods and parks on a round trip to downtown and back.

The LAEF was established in 1949 and it works to increase access to higher education for Hispanics in Colorado.

The proceeds from Saturday's Chicano Pride Ride will provide additional scholarship dollars for students planning and desiring to attend college next year.