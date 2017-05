× Man dies in crash on I-25 near Loveland

One man has died following a crash on I-25 southbound near U.S. Route 34, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP told FOX31, a 48-year-old man was driving a 1998 Buick Sedan when he crashed on Saturday around 3:18 p.m.

The crash blocked the right lanes and caused significant delays in the area, according to CDOT.

The Colorado State Patrol said the man was the only person in the car.