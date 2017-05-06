Kraft Macaroni and Cheese encourages women to “swear like a mother”

Melissa Mohr considers herself a “swearing expert,” even writing a book aptly named “Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing.”

Now, Mohr is taking her foul-mouthed expertise to the kitchen and the airwaves in a Mother’s Day themed commercial for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

In the ad, Mohr offers up kid-friendly replacements for the most common curse words, substituting “sons of motherless goats” and “flipping goose-nugget” for the crude alternatives.

The playful ad, produced by the Boulder-based marketing and advertising company CP+B, addresses Kraft’s research that nearly 75 percent of moms admit to having dropped an F-bomb in front of their kids, though Mohr believes the the other 26 percent is “full of sh*t.”

According to Adweek, the commercial was rooted in the belief that good parents come in all forms.

“It was launched all around the insight of celebration of perfectly imperfect parenting,” said Rachel Drof, marketing director for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

“We thought, ‘What better way to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day than celebrating the perfectly imperfect side of motherhood and give mom a set of tools on this day?’”