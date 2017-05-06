× Denver ties record high of 86 degrees Saturday

DENVER — Sunshine and warm temperatures were enough for Denver to tie the record high of 86 degrees for May 6 on Saturday. Clouds rolled in and temperatures dropped a bit during mid-afternoon. Storms with rain developed around metro Denver late in the afternoon. Thunderstorms with heavy rain were also reported in the Colorado Springs area.

Warm Sunday: Sunday will bring more hot weather with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. We will have a little more cloud cover during the afternoon with one or two showers/thunderstorms.

Mountains: Expect mild temperatures in the 60s and even low 70s with scattered showers possible over the weekend.

Wet Pattern: Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. The best days for more widespread rain is Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be slowly cooling during that stretch from the 70s to the 60s. Drier weather will move in for Friday.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone: 86°

Download it now: iPhone / Android