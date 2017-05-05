World Pilates Day is Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Fitness Friday this week just happens to be the day before World Pilates Day, so we are celebrating your strong core today. Joana brought in her friend June Kahn, Owner of Center Your Body Pilates, and she's revealing her new Barre Fusion Class.

The World Pilates Day celebration takes place tomorrow May 6th at the Community Park in Louisville. Center Your Body Pilates will be there from 9-11AM with free matt classes. The event is free. Go to Center Your Body Pilates for more information on the event, or check out the Bar Fusion Class we featured.