Woman hit in head by flying bat during Rockies game

SAN DIEGO -- A woman was hit in the head after a bat flew out of the hands of the San Diego Padres' Hector Sanchez during Thursday's game against the Rockies.

The woman was sitting two rows behind the Rockies dugout when Sanchez lost control of the bat on a swing in the ninth inning.

Medical personnel tended to the woman, who was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT. Her head was bandaged.

The game was delayed for about 15 minutes as the woman was treated.

"You come to a ballgame to enjoy it and when something like that happens, it's disheartening," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I think everyone hurts for her family and we're hopeful she's doing fine."

Sanchez showed immediate concern when he saw the bat fly into the stands and hit the woman. The crowd booed when he asked for the bat back. He gave the woman another bat to take home.

"I feel really, really bad about it, especially when I see it hit the lady," Sanchez said. I hope she's well and they take care of her."

The Padres said the woman was taken to a hospital and that the injuries did not appear to be serious.