Suspect sought after woman shot near I-25 and 20th Street

DENVER — A suspect is being sought after a woman was shot near Interstate 25 and 20th Street on Thursday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after being found at Auraria Parkway and 11th Street.

Police said they don’t know the motive behind the shooting.

The suspect was described as a white man with a beard who was wearing a gray, short-sleeve T-shirt. Police said they were looking for a Ford double cab truck with tan stripes that could be maroon in color.