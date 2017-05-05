× Sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting in south Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff’s office investigators were on the scene of a shooting in south Jefferson County late Friday night.

It happened in the 600 block of South Newland Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital and undergoing surgery.

Additionally, investigators had no suspect information. They asked anyone with information to all the tip line at 303-271-5612.

