Property valuations sky-rocket throughout Colorado

DENVER -- Property values around the state are sky-rocketing, and home owners are faced with paying more in taxes.

Many homeowners received property valuations in the mail this past week, and judging by the emails sent to our newsroom, many are shocked.

While a higher valuation is great news for your investment, it will cost you more in taxes.

Brenda and Gene Kloke purchased a ranch-style home in Thornton in 1994 for just over $177,000.

“Basically the only thing we’ve done to the house was in 2003 when we replaced the carpet,” Gene said. “Everything else is original.”

The couple knew their property value was on the rise, but had no idea how much their investment would jump in just two years.

“Shock, disbelief,” is how Brenda describes it.

Their recent notice of valuation showed an increase of $106,000.

“We thought wow how much our house went up!” Brenda said. “If you’re selling that’s great but if you have to live there not so great.”

The couple says their house payment will go up about $100 per month with taxes and insurance.

“I haven’t had a raise in my retirement and neither has Brenda,” Gene said. “So it’s hard when you’re on a fixed income.”

The Problem Solvers want you to know, you have the right to file an appeal if you believe your property valuation is too high. Appeals can be made at any point during the month of May, and that’s a firm deadline so get it done before the calendar turns to June.

“If they feel like they’ve been over-assessed we would like them to tell us and we would like them to tell us why,” Denver County Assessor Keith Erffmeyer said.

To prove your case, take a look at all sales of comparable homes sold in your area from July 2014 to July 2016. Some counties will have that information available on their websites.

You can file your appeal on your county’s website, by email, physical address or in person.

“What we really want people to concentrate on at this point in time is their value because the other things will fall into place accordingly,” Erffmeyer said.

You should receive a notice of determination by August 31 and if you still don’t agree with the value, you have further rights including an appeal to your county’s board of equalization.

Many counties in the state, like Adams County, have made the appeal process and information readily available on their website.

