Female pedestrian sitting on tracks struck by RTD A line train

DENVER -- A female pedestrian sitting on the tracks was seriously injured after being struck by an RTD commuter train early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at Blake and 38th streets about 12:30 a.m. The female, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There were no injuries to any passengers on the train.

An RTD spokesman did not know if the pedestrian was purposely on the tracks.

Service on the A line that runs from Union Station to Denver International Airport was disrupted as police investigated.

Passengers were put on a shuttle bus between Union Station and the Central Park Station, but the service was restored by 5 a.m.